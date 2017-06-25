Helicopter searches over Delta after man disappeared in the water near Brannon Island.
Helicopter searches over Delta after man disappeared in the water near Brannon Island. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department
Helicopter searches over Delta after man disappeared in the water near Brannon Island. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department

Homepage

June 25, 2017 6:36 PM

Man missing in Delta after saving daughter, 5, when kayak flips

By Hattie Xu

hxu@sacbee.com

A search is under way for a 40-year-old San Francisco man who disappeared underwater after his boat flipped over Sunday afternoon while kayaking with his 5-year-old daughter near Rio Vista, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

They had been kayaking near Brannan Island State Park when the incident happened.

Both went underwater but the man resurfaced holding his daughter on his shoulders. She was brought to safety by a Good Samaritan who spotted them and came to their aid on a jet ski, according to Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

The man went underwater again after his daughter was rescued and did not resurface. They had not been wearing life jackets, Turnbull said.

The Solano County Marine Detail and Dive Team, the Coast Guard and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Marine Detail are engaged in the search for the San Francisco man.

The Sheriff’s Department was the first responder after a witness called in to report that a man “appeared to be drowning,” Turnbull said.

Hattie Xu: 916-321-1968, @xu_hattie

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pastor Joel Richards retires after 43 years of service

Pastor Joel Richards retires after 43 years of service 1:59

Pastor Joel Richards retires after 43 years of service
Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd 0:30

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd
Search at Modesto Reservoir 0:32

Search at Modesto Reservoir

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos