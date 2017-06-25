Man missing in Delta after saving daughter, 5, when kayak flips

A search is under way for a 40-year-old San Francisco man who disappeared underwater after his boat flipped over Sunday afternoon while kayaking with his 5-year-old daughter near Rio Vista, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
They had been kayaking near Brannan Island State Park when the incident happened.
Both went underwater but the man resurfaced holding his daughter on his shoulders. She was brought to safety by a Good Samaritan who spotted them and came to their aid on a jet ski, according to Sgt. Tony Turnbull.
The man went underwater again after his daughter was rescued and did not resurface. They had not been wearing life jackets, Turnbull said.
The Solano County Marine Detail and Dive Team, the Coast Guard and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Marine Detail are engaged in the search for the San Francisco man.
The Sheriff’s Department was the first responder after a witness called in to report that a man “appeared to be drowning,” Turnbull said.
