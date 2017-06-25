You can now drive a little farther north on Highway 1

You can drive a little farther north on Highway 1, Caltrans says, even as the Mud Creek Slide continues to block traffic a few miles north of the Monterey County line.

As of Saturday, traffic could continue five miles north of Ragged Point on Highway 1 before being turned back, according to a Caltrans news release. Previously, northbound traffic on the scenic highway was turned around at Ragged Point.

Now, traffic can proceed as far as Salmon Creek, just south of the ranger station that’s three miles north of the county line.

Meanwhile, periodic access for delivery vehicles at Paul’s Slide, 21 miles north of the county line, continues from 5:30 to 6 a.m. and 7 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, and 5:30 to 8 a.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. A single caravan will be able to get through heading north and south at Paul’s Slide at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; vehicles must be in line by noon, and there may be a 45-minute delay in the road opening.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:59 Pastor Joel Richards retires after 43 years of service Pause 0:30 Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd 0:32 Search at Modesto Reservoir 0:13 Search at Modesto Reservoir 1:33 "We're doing the best we can to stay together and be there for each other" 2:38 She took 18 CPR classes. And in an instant, they paid off. 0:37 Turlock fire responds to fully-involved trailer fire 0:22 Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera 0:50 Planned Parenthood supporters react against Senate bill to repeal Obamacare 2:10 Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving U.S. Geological Survey research geologists are keeping a close eye on the 13 acres of new land in Big Sur created by the Mud Creek Slide, about 9 miles north of the Monterey County/San Luis Obispo County line. The land is continuing to shift and change the shape of California's coastline along Highway 1. Sets of pictures taken on May 27 and June 13 show the slide continuing to move from the top down toward the ocean. U.S. Geological Survey

Caltrans continues to work on a new bridge over Pfeiffer Canyon, 45 miles north of the county line, the release says. Girders are being fabricated in Vallejo and sent to the Stockton area for painting, before being trucked to the bridge site.

A tentative timeline calls for the completion of an abutment on the south side by mid-July, with the north-side abutment already finished. Steel girders will be assembled on site from July 6 through July 30, with the “bridge launch” is set for July 31 to Aug. 6, with deck construction to follow and public access expected in mid- to late September.

Rains early this year caused the failure of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge and the saturated earth gave way, creating the two major slides along the highway.