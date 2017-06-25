Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may look like he’s trying to figure out where he can borrow a buck, but in reality he has plenty after signing a $125 million contract extension Friday, June 24, 2017.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may look like he’s trying to figure out where he can borrow a buck, but in reality he has plenty after signing a $125 million contract extension Friday, June 24, 2017. JEFF CHIU THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 25, 2017 8:00 AM

He’s a $125 million man. But still Derek Carr had to ask, ‘Can I borrow a dollar?’

By Anthony Galaviz

Derek Carr is in a jovial mood. Who can blame him?

After all, he just signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Oakland Raiders this week. And over the weekend, he was doing one of the things he loves: giving back to youths.

During the Carr Elite Football Camp in Bakersfield on Saturday, he went to friend and trainer Eric Mahanke and asked for a $1. That led to a series of comical exchanges in which Carr took advantage of Mahanke’s less-than-willing generosity.

Here’s the actual play-by-play of what transpired via video shared by Mahanke.

It’s all smiles in the Carr camp, that’s for sure.

And for dozens of others who had viewed the clip on Saturday.

Carr Elite offers strength, speed and injury-prevention training year-round for all sports and ages, including private one-on-one sessions and camps from its home base in Bakersfield.

Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee

