He’s a $125 million man. But still Derek Carr had to ask, ‘Can I borrow a dollar?’

Derek Carr is in a jovial mood. Who can blame him?
After all, he just signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Oakland Raiders this week. And over the weekend, he was doing one of the things he loves: giving back to youths.
During the Carr Elite Football Camp in Bakersfield on Saturday, he went to friend and trainer Eric Mahanke and asked for a $1. That led to a series of comical exchanges in which Carr took advantage of Mahanke’s less-than-willing generosity.
Here’s the actual play-by-play of what transpired via video shared by Mahanke.
The more things change the more things stay the same. @derekcarrqb @DCarr8 pic.twitter.com/5zuoarLx05— Eric Mahanke (@EMahanke) June 24, 2017
It’s all smiles in the Carr camp, that’s for sure.
June 25, 2017
And for dozens of others who had viewed the clip on Saturday.
Carr Elite offers strength, speed and injury-prevention training year-round for all sports and ages, including private one-on-one sessions and camps from its home base in Bakersfield.
