Kings River Golf and Country Club floods after levee near Kings River breaches

The Kings River Golf and Country Club in Tulare County flooded Saturday morning after a levee along the Kings River east of Kingsburg breached, said National Weather Service of Hanford said.

There was about a 15-foot-wide breach and the water was within 200 feet of homes, threatening nearby homes.

A flood warning was in place for northeast Kings County, northwest Tulare County and central Fresno County due to the increase of snowmelt being released at Pine Flat Dam. The flood warning will be in place until 2 p.m. Monday.