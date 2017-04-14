Driver attempting pass collides with bus north of Merced; one dead several injured

A driver in a minivan attempting to pass a bus carrying about 20 farmworkers collided with the vehicle north of Merced early Friday, causing the death of one man and leaving several others injured, authorities said.

The accident occurred on Highway 59 about 6:19 a.m. in front of Castle Farms Inc., in the 5900 block of North Highway 59, just south of Nevada Street, according to the California Highway Patrol website.

The bus had slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms when the northbound minivan entered the southbound lane of traffic in an attempt to pass, according to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson said.

The van collided with the left, rear side of the bus, causing the bus to overturn.

A man who was riding in the bus was “partially ejected” and pinned under the vehicle. He was pronounced dead.

Information about his identity was not immediately released. Workers on the bus said they had left Madera around 5 a.m. to work at Castle Farms.

The driver of the van was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters. He was flown to a Modesto hospital.

A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people also reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, Wilson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.