Sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help in identifying Gustine gas station robbers

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspected robbers who stole the cash register from a Gustine Chevron gas station.
The robbery happened about 5:30 p.m. on March 17 at the gas station at 32923 Sullivan Rd. in Gustine. A man and woman who took the register were caught on surveillance video.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Merced Sheriff’s Investigations Division at 209-385-7472 or the 24 hour dispatch line at 209-385-7445. Tipsters can also privately message the Merced Sheriff’s Investigations Facebook page. All tips will be kept confidential.
Comments