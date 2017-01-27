Fatal collision involving school bus shuts down roads near Stevinson

A Merced County Office of Education school bus was involved in an early morning collision near Stevinson, officials confirmed.
The bus was not carrying any students at the time of the crash, about 6 a.m., when it was headed toward Los Banos, Nathan Quevedo, a spokesman for MCOE, said.
The collision occurred on Highway 165 just south of Highway 140, according to CHP. There’s no estimation for when the road will reopen, Officer Moises Onsurez said.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is sending a coroner to the scene to the investigation, Undersheriff Jason Goins said.
Few details were immediately available.
