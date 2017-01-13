Chowchilla child accidentally shot was son of correctional officer

The Chowchilla child who died after a sibling accidentally fired a handgun was the 1-year-old son of a correctional officer, Chowchilla Police Chief David Riviere confirmed.
The boy died Wednesday while en route to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.
Police responded ot a home in the 200 block of Alameda Avenue at 4:48 p.m. and learned that a young child accidentally shot their younger sibling with a handgun.
Riviere said Friday morning that it remains unclear if the gun was a service weapon or a personal firearm.
The children’s mother was home at the time of the incident.
Few other details were available, and police continue to investigate the case, Riviere said.
“This is a tragic accident that should remind parents to ensure their weapons are secure and out of reach of young children,” Riviere said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600.
