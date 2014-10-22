Place an Ad

October 22, 2014 2:55 PM

Place an Ad

To place Advertising, click here.

To place Celebrations, click here.

To place Obituaries, click here.

To place Classified Ads, click here.

To place Legals, click here.

Celebration Rates

Extra Small 1 1/2" by 4" $25
Small 3 1/4" by 4" $45
Med 5" by 4" $65
Large 6 1/2" by 4" $85

Obituary Rates

Obituaries start at $84.00 without a photo. They are charged by the amount of space you use.

A free notice only has the deceased's name, age, county where they lived.

Legal Rates

Fictitious Business Name Statements
Once a week for 4 weeks $125,
will send you proof of publication after ad last publication

Summons Family Law (Divorce)
Once a week for 4 weeks $498.75,
will send you proof of publication after ad last publication

Show Cause (Name Change)
Once a week for 4 weeks $396.90,
will send you proof of publication after ad last publication

Related content

Place an Ad

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Central Catholic: Palma 'ruined our dream' last season

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos